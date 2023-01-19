Cheryl Jolene Hanna, 77, of Camp Hill, and formerly of Gettysburg and Hanover, died Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Cheryl’s survivors include her daughter, Kimberly “Kim” (Ritter) Fortini and her husband Rick; her three step-grandchildren, Ashley Sweigart, Tyler Fortini, and Crystal Fortini; her five step-great-grandchildren, Ayden Fortini, Silas Barshinger, Julian Winters, Gianna Fortini, and Nova Deleon; and her two siblings, Larry Fetter Sr. and H. Louise Miller.
You may remember Cheryl from Gettysburg College Admissions.
Join Cheryl’s family for her celebration of life open house at 12 p.m. and time of remembrance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-766-3421. Read Cheryl’s full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.