Betty “Nell” Presley, 85, of Aspers, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 25, 1937, in Tazewell, Virginia, to the late Aaron Graham Beavers and Rose Belle (Hoops) Beavers.
She is survived by her husband, Dean O. Presley, with whom she shared 64 years of loving marriage. She is also survived by her son, Jeffrey D. Presley and his wife Robin; two granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Nell is predeceased by her son, Harry Presley.
Nell graduated from Tazewell High School in Virginia in the year 1956. Two years later she married the love of her life, Dean, in Tazewell, Virginia. Nell loved to cook and took pride in sharing her skills with her two granddaughters which now share her love of cooking. In her spare time Nell and Dean loved to go antiquing and would collect everything from antique furniture, and dishware. She also loved to crochet in years past and made some lovely pieces for her family. Nell will be dearly missed by her family and all those that had the privilege of knowing her.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. A viewing will take place at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. where the family will receive friends. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
