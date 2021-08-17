Norma H. Moore, age 90, Highland Avenue, Gettysburg, died August 15, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living. She was born February 17, 1931, in Greensburg, Pa., the daughter of the late Lloyd and Victoria Hasselberg of Irwin, Pa. Norma was the wife of the Reverend Eugene H. Moore. They had been married for 67 years.
Norma was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church serving on both the church council and call committee.
She began her college career at the University of Pittsburgh. She was a 1993 Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Gettysburg College graduating summa cum laude and with Religion Department honors. Norma also worked at Gettysburg College for over 25 years as the office assistant for the Athletic Department, the Alumni Relations Office and the English Department. She participated in one of the first student visits to Nicaragua, spending the summer of 1988 in Leon under the Gettysburg-Leon Sister City group.
Norma enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time with family. She was an accomplished pianist and organist. She was an active participant and past president of the Woman’s Club of Gettysburg. She also was an avid bridge card player and enjoyed playing in numerous groups in the Gettysburg area.
Norma was the loving mother to Christopher Moore and wife Connie of Gettysburg, Philip Moore and wife Gem of Biglerville, Patricia Beamer and husband Robert of Biglerville, and Kathleen Sanders and husband Kevin of Aspers. She had eight grandchildren, Jessica Spotswood and her husband Stephen of Washington, D.C., Amber Emanuel of Gainesville, Fla., Shannon Moore of Havre de Grace, Md., Amy Bair and husband Jason of Irishtown, Daniel Moore Sr. and wife Amanda of Hanover, Ted Beamer of Gretna, La., Zach Beamer of Biglerville, and Jeremy Sanders of Boise, Idaho. She was also great-grandma to Jared, Carrie, Caeley and Jackson Bair of Irishtown, and Nevaeh, Nicole, Natalie and Danny Jr. Moore of Hanover.
Remembering Genesis 3:19, “By the sweat of your face you shall eat bread until you return to the ground, for out of it you were taken; you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” Norma will be cremated. Interment of her ashes will take place at Camp Maple Tree in Elk County, Pa., at the convenience to the family. It was her wish that there be no funeral or memorial service. Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc. Bendersville.
Memorials may be made to project Gettysburg-Leon, c/o the center for Public Service, Gettysburg College, Box 2456, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
