Karol Ann (Kallaway) Goodman, 83, of Oakland, Md., passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland.
Born March 8, 1938, in Frederick, Md., she was the daughter of the late Paul Benjamin and Rhoda (Altimus) Kallaway. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard Goodman, and her brother, Paul Kallaway.
In Karol’s earlier years, she worked as a school teacher for the Frederick County Board of Education. She was a member of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to Bible study and reading.
She is survived by two sons, Mike Goodman and wife Rose of Gettysburg, and John Erik Goodman and wife Davina of Frederick; sister, Susan Sexton of Metairie, La.; six grandchildren, James Michael Jr., Stephen Daniel, Spencer, Jordan, Erika, and Nick; and dear friend Jean.
At Karol’s request, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 1100 Memorial Drive, Oakland, MD 21550, on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Matthew Paugh officiating.
For safety precautions and according to CDC guidelines, we ask everyone to wear a mask and please honor the social distancing guideline.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 318 E Oak St., Oakland, MD 21550.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
