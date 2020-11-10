Lori Ann Green, 50, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Hanover on Aug. 20, 1970, Lori was the daughter of Joyce E. Werner-Ludwick and wife Deidre of York-New Salem, and Samuel D. Green and wife Sandi of Gettysburg. She was a 1988 graduate of Spring Grove High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended York College of PA.
She currently worked at AMZ Manufacturing which does specialty coatings for parts utilized in defense and aerospace industry. She also worked part time for OSS Urgent Care Center prior to her passing. Prior to this she worked in manufacturing at Pfaltzgraff and Harley Davidson.
She enjoyed going to the family’s beach house in Delaware, traveling to warm places whether it was on a cruise or flying to a vacation spot. Lori loved working outside in her yard. Anyone who knew Lori knew she loved her cats.
In addition to her parents, Lori is survived by her “pride and joy” daughter, Abigail L. Link and husband Tanner of York; her brother, Chad E. Green of Manchester; two stepsisters, Feleicia McCaulsky and husband James of Dover, and Heather Wilt of Fairfield; and nephew, USMC Connor J. Green and wife Ashlyn of Beaufort, S.C.
The celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 2114 W. Market St., York, with the Rev. Scott Sager of St. David’s UCC, Hanover, officiating. Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 guidelines masks are required, and social distancing should be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society and or Ronald McDonald House.
