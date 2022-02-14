O.C. Tyler, 81, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, passed away at Northern Dauphin Nursing Home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Born September 27, 1940, he was the son of the late Walter and Alice Ellis Tyler. He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Alice Lee Tyler, Viola Tyler Amos, Dianne Tyler, Jerry Boykin Jr., Eugene Tyler, Nathaniel Tyler and Leroy Tyler.
He is survived by a son, Brett Holley Tyler of York, Pa.; a daughter, Vicki Coleman of Carlisle, Pa.; nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five sisters, Mary Lee Tyler, Mary L. Winters (Willie), Dorothy Johnson, Mildred Johnson and Easter Tyler; three brothers, Henry Tyler, Willie Lee Tyler and David James Tyler; two sisters-in-law, Ann Tyler and Aggie B. Tyler; as well as many nephews, nieces and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will occur at a later date.
