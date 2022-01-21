William J. (Bill) Cashin, 64, of Gettysburg, died Thursday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2021 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born July 28, 1957 in New York City, he was the son of the late William and Mildred Cashin.
William grew up in the Bronx, N.Y. and moved to Gettysburg in 1999. He worked at the Regimental Quartermaster in Gettysburg and was a Civil War and World War II re-enactor.
He is survived by sister, Patricia Cashin, of Gettysburg, as well as cousins.
There are plans to have a memorial service for William in the future, the Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children or, The Kitty Corner, Forever Love Rescue 39 Queen St., Gettysburg.
