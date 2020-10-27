Richard J. Cantele Sr. passed away at home in Lakeville, Conn., on Oct. 21, 2020.
He was the husband of Cynthia (Brazzale) Cantele. They were married on Aug. 30, 1958.
Dick was born in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sept. 13, 1936, son of the late Catherine (Piretti) and John B. Cantele of Canaan, Conn.
Dick attended the one-room East Canaan school, transferring to North Canaan Elementary School when he was in the seventh grade. He graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1954. While in high school he played on the first 11-man football team at HVRHS and also ran track. He attended Newberry College in Newberry, S.C., and Hillard College in Hartford, Conn.
He served in the Army Reserve from 1956 to 1962, during that time was on active duty for two years, attaining the rank of sergeant.
He worked at Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, Conn., for 37 years as a business and systems manager.
He served his community of North Canaan in many ways, as a basketball and Babe Ruth baseball coach, also serving on the Democratic Town Committee, Board of Selectmen for six years, Board of Tax Review, and as chairman of the Board of Finance.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed fishing and golf.
In addition to his wife of 62 years, he is survived by his three children, Richard (Rick) and his wife Linda of Salisbury, Lori Cantele and her partner Robert Wright of Falls Village, and Michael and his wife Carol, of Gettysburg; seven grandchildren, Caitlin Cantele and her husband Jeff, Kevin Cantele and his fiancé Lauren Trotter, David Wingard and his wife Desi, Daniel Wingard and his wife Mara, Scott Wingard, Jordan Cantele, and Ashlie Cantele and her partner Ryan Updike; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nora Cantele; and his brother-in-law Peter Brazzale and his wife Betty.
Memorial donations may be made to the North Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corp., P.O. Box 178, North Canaan, CT 06018; or to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.
In lieu of flowers Dick asked that you vote for Biden/Harris.
Services will be private, and the Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
