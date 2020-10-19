Shirley A. Smelser, age 67, passed away at Hanover Hospital, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Henry Monroe Smelser, who passed away on Dec. 14,1997.
Shirley was born in Chambersburg on Aug. 20, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Ellsworth E. Keefer and Anna M. (Cutchall) Keefer.
She attended Biglerville High School and worked various jobs in the local area. She enjoyed baking, playing bingo, loved music, cooking, and loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Melanie Smelser of Little Canada, Minn., and Charles Richard Marinel of McSherrytown; her dear friend Elizabeth Forney who resided with her; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Sherrod of Hanover, Gloria Adams of Shippensburg, and Deborah Bookwalter of McConnellsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son Richard Smelser of Orrtanna; her brothers, Solomon E Keefer, Elvis L. Keefer, Herman H. Keefer, and Hank W. Wible Keefer; and her sister Annabelle Rhoades.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Brownsville Church of God, with Pastor Victor Johnson officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Brownsville Church of God, Fayetteville.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the viewing and service will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Brownsville Church Of God Fayetteville, PA 17222.
