Alice Mae (Williams) Reinecker, 89, of York Springs, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, from Parkinson’s complications.
She was born Wednesday, May 3, 1933, in Danville, Montour County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Daniel N. and Anna Gerringer Williams.
Alice was the beloved wife of the late Stanley L. Reinecker and mother to Cynthia and Craig.
She worked at Bell of PA and later was a teacher’s aid at the Bermudian Springs School District for 28 years. She also attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and played in the Chime Choir. She was a member of the York Springs Homemakers Association-Penn State Extension, and was secretary for many years of the York Springs High School Alumni Association.
Alice is survived by her loving family, her children, Cynthia J. Reinecker of York Springs, and Craig W. Reinecker of Charleston, S.C.; her brother, George G. Williams, along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister and brother, Ellen Williams Blocher and Daniel N. Williams.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., with luncheon following, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372. Visitations will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and again Saturday, one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m., both days at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Sunnyside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alice’s name to her church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 242, York Springs, PA 17372.
