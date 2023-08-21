Robert M. Powell Jr., 86, of Gettysburg, formerly of Biglerville, and Baltimore, Md., left us peacefully on Saturday, August 19, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family, after a long and difficult battle with cancer.
Bob served four years in the U.S. Navy shortly after graduating from high school in Baltimore, Md. He was employed through Schindler Elevator, formerly Westinghouse Elevator Corp. in Gettysburg. He was the acting personnel manager and worked there for over 50 years. After retiring from Schindler in 2005, Bob could not contend with being idle and took on a part-time job at the Adams County courthouse as a tip staffer. Bob later became the supervisor of that department where he once again began working full time. He worked at the courthouse for nearly 18 years. He was a life member of the Biglerville Fire Company and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Biglerville.
Bob was a 1970 graduate of the University of Baltimore where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and personnel management, all while working a full-time job with Westinghouse Defense Division in Baltimore. He worked for eight years full time, while attending night classes so that he could ultimately attain a promotion within the corporation.
Bob is survived by one brother, Terry and wife Karen Powell of Southbury, Conn.; three sons, Terry R. Powell and his live-in paramour Robin Haller of Biglerville, Kevin Powell and wife Tracy of Hyattsville, Md., and Craig Powell and girlfriend Rebecca Nelson of Hanover, Pa; four grandchildren, Robert Powell and wife Laura of San Antonio, Texas, Chase Powell and longtime boyfriend Kyle McLaughlin of Pittsburgh, Pa., Laken Powell, and Colby Powell of Hanover, Pa.
Bob was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather, who strived his entire life to be the best he could be at providing for his family. He continually strived to set a precedent of hard work, integrity, and moral values for his children. He lived consistently by those values and principles upon which this great country was founded. A man who steadfastly lived by those moral, ethical and standard codes of decency by setting an example for his children to treat others the way you would like to be treated.
Bob is predeceased by his precious and beloved wife of 62 years, Mary C. (Geraty) Powell; his parents, Robert and Ruth (Simmons) Powell of Pasadena, Md.; sister, Pamela (Powell) Cooper of Pasadena, Md.; and son, Steven O. Powell of Biglerville.
Bob will be sadly missed by all and all who knew him will continue to honor his life and legacy by celebrating his dedication to everything he did and his many accomplishments. He will be forever loved by all who came in contact with him.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Rev. Ryan Heycock officiating. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Dove House Hospice, 440 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
