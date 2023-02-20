Trish-Ann E. Weishaar, 45, of Downingtown, Pa., died suddenly on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Chester County Hospital.
Born July 9, 1977, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Ronald J. Weishaar of Cashtown, and Karen H. Bumgardner Weishaar of Gettysburg. She was the beloved wife of Demetris Myrick, and devoted mother of Jayden Weishaar, both of the home in Downingtown. She enjoyed being a stepmother to Adrien and Mason Myrick.
Trish was a 1995 graduate of Gettysburg High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Westchester University, where she made many lifelong friends. She was employed as a marketing coordinator at QVC. Trish was a wonderful daughter and wife and was very involved with her son’s academic and athletic pursuits, attending his basketball games whenever possible. She enjoyed rooting for the Eagles and the Phillies She loved traveling, both for work and pleasure.
In addition to her parents and husband, Trish is survived by her brother, Troy A. Weishaar and wife Ann of Orrtanna; her niece, Allyson Weishaar; her nephew, Kyle Weishaar; and an extended family of many aunts, uncles and cousins, and good friends.
Trish’s family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening, February 24, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Bonneauville. Interment on March 3, 2023, at the McKnightstown Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to your local Cancer Society.
