Anna (Marge) Beard Davis, age 97, passed away Dec. 24, 2020, at New Horizon Assisted Living in Inverness, Fla. She was the wife of the late Ronald W. Davis, her husband of 50 years.
She was born Oct. 3, 1923, in Adams County, daughter of the late Effie C. Beard and James H. Beard of Gettysburg. She was also sister to the late Mary Catherine Newton, John Beard, Arthur Beard and James (June) Beard.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Buchinsky and grandson James Buchinsky.
She lived in Gettysburg until 1942. During World War II, she was one of the Rosie the Riveters working at Glen L Martin Aircraft Company in Baltimore.
There she met her husband, Ronald, who enlisted in the Army and served under General Patton and participated in the Battle of the Bulge.
Being in the military they moved frequently, but she always considered Gettysburg as home and visited frequently.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
