Larry E. Funt, age 71, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his home in Wellsville. He was born Saturday, November 11, 1950, in Gettysburg, the son of the late John S. and Helen C. (Thompson) Funt.
Larry was formerly employed by Hershner Co. for 20 years, Excel Logistics for 14 years, and Action Expediting for six years. He was a member of St. Michaels Lutheran Church in Rossville. He was also a member of East Berlin Fish and Game, Mosquito Creek Sportsman’s Club in Frenchville and NRA.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon L. (King) Funt. He is also survived by three daughters, Lisa and husband William Rehmeyer of Airville, Lory Baer of Mechanicsburg, and Rebecca and husband Jeffrey Gewertz of Manchester; three grandchildren, Amanda and husband Joseph Garis, Sarah Rehmeyer, and Matthew Baer; and two brothers, John S. Funt Jr. and James Funt.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Michaels Lutheran Church, 3335 Rosstown Road, Rossville, PA 17358, with Deacon Micki Kautz officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 32, Rossville, PA 17358.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
