Barbara Ann Mort, age 72, of Littlestown, entered into her eternal rest Saturday evening, May 21, 2022, after a two month bout with Pancreatic Cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family and closest friends.
Barbara was born December 24, 1949, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to the late John Moose and Mildred Patterson. For 53 of her 72 years, she was the high school sweetheart and soul mate of her husband Edward Mort, and for 48 years Mom to Jason Mort (Rachel) of York, Pa., and Jodi Lamer (Jason) of Uniontown Pa.
In 1996, she was upgraded to Gammie to Alexia Mort (Kirby), followed by Jaron Lamer (Anna), Jalyn Mitchel (Eli) Jordyn Lamer, Landon Mort and Nathan Mort. For two of those years, she even served as a Great-Gammie to Kirby (Kaj) Beccio.
In addition to immediate family, Barb is survived by her brother, Gary Arter of South Carolina; Helen Arter of Littlestown, who is her sister through marriage; nephews, Barry Arter (Celena) of Littlestown and Gary Arter of Littlestown; and many close friends.
Barbara was a true and loyal wife, mother, and friend. Her life was defined by giving gifts of time, thought and encouragement. Her closest friends were those she met at work and with whom she had the privilege of spending extra time. After marrying her high school sweetheart, she spent time working as a waitress, bank teller and Community Aid member. Barb was the proverbial social butterfly that knew no stranger. So much so that even strangers heard how proud she was of her family.
Barb was preceded in death by her special in-laws, Harold and Catherine Mort.
There will be a memorial service on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. at Bethel Assembly in Littlestown with a time of fellowship and remembrance to follow.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
