Nancy Leggoe Travitz of Bethany Village, Mechanicsburg, Pa., left her choral activities on earth Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, with her three daughters by her side after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, to eagerly continue singing with the heavenly choir
Nancy was born on April 8, 1932, in Lawn, Lebanon County, Pa., a daughter of the late John and Miriam (Rengier) Leggoe of Lemoyne Pa.
She is survived by three daughters, Anne T. Leedy and partner Sandra Abbey of Carlisle, Pa., Susan T. Lyons widow of Mark of Yardley, Pa., and Ellen T. Dayhoff and partner Steve Hisley of Gettysburg; seven grandchildren, Amanda and husband Michael Finnell, Jacob Leedy, Kate, Joshua, and Philip Budion, Lucas Dayhoff, and Emily and husband Stacey Kirk; and two great-grandchildren, Wesley Finnell and Evelyn Kirk. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Lester E. Travitz Jr., (1979) and her sister Marianne Garlock.
A private family celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Camp Hill Presbyterian Church. Officiate will be Rev. Don Potter. A private burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisburg, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to Camp Hill Presbyterian Church, 101 N. 23rd St., Camp Hill, PA 17011; or Bethany Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 325 Wesley Drrive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
The Musselman Funeral Home, 324 Hummel Ave., Lemoyne, PA 17043, is honored to serve the Travitz Family.
