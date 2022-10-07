Joyce (Park) Dennis, 92, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Merle “Pat” Dennis, her husband of 47 years, who died on August 5, 1996.
Joyce was born March 25, 1930, in Mt. Airy, N.C., the daughter of the late Charles and Edna L. (Emerson) Park.
Joyce was a charter member and founder of Faith Baptist Church in East Berlin. She loved to garden, travel, sing, and play piano. Joyce had a love for animals and enjoyed watching birds.
Joyce is survived by a daughter, Lucinda F. “Cindy” Hoff and her husband David of New Oxford; five granddaughters, Lacey Shearer of New Oxford, Amber DeShong of New Oxford, Stacy Heckard of Lebanon, Deanna Dincher of Williamsport, and Kelly Stroup of Massachusetts; one grandson, Patrick Dennis of Enola; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Thresa Stratton of Orlando, Fla. She was predeceased by two sons, William and David Dennis; and a brother, Homer Park.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John’s U.C.C. Cemetery, New Chester. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
