Austin Lee Quesinberry Jr., age 90, of Biglerville, passed away Monday, June 21, peacefully at his home in the loving hands of his caring sister, Shelbia, brother-in-law, William, and niece, Stella.
He was born August 15, 1930, in Winding Gulf, W.Va., the son of the late Austin Lee Sr. and Mabel Irene (Harper) Quesinberry.
Austin was the life of the party and he was the BlackHand Band’s right hand man. He also loved to dance, walk, socialize and he greatly admired the state police.
Frequently seen in Arendtsville, Austin really enjoyed dancing at the A-Ville Inn and visiting with his special friends, the Swishers and the Pelcs. He was known as the fun uncle and he would often be seen sitting in a rocking chair on “Grandpa’s porch.” Austin was a willing helper and a good friend to anyone who took the time to get to know him.
He is survived by his two sisters, Shelbia (William) Peters of Biglerville and Pearl Burgess of West Virginia; two brothers, Jim (Marie) Quesinberry of Orrtanna and Thomas Quesinberry of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews, especially his devoted niece, Stella Jarvis of Biglerville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Ivan, David, John, George and Clarence.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 28, at 12 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky McCarl officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Heidlersburg Cemetery in Gettysburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
