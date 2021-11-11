Marjorie F. Ely, 94, of Aspers, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021.
She was born on September 18, 1927, in Marion, Ohio.
She is survived by her four children, Cindy Tolley, Jack Ely Jr., Becky Myers and Paul Ely. There are eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Jack Ely Sr.
Marjorie was a member of the Biglerville American Legion Auxiliary.
Marjorie and her husband Jack have supported, mentored and housed numerous people throughout their lives. This includes teenagers and adults who were struggling with life’s challenges. Her legacy is one of compassion for others and her positive impact on their lives.
There will not be a memorial service based on Marjorie’s wishes.
