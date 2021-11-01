Loretta F. “Suzy” Knipple, 72, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully at UPMC Hanover Hospital on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Born May 31, 1949, in Mummasburg, Adams County, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Anna E. (Topper) Knipple.
Loretta is fondly remembered among her wide circle of friends. After working at Freeman Shoe, she embarked on a long career as a bartender at Midway Tavern, Rendezvous Lounge and the Knights of Columbus, until 2020. In her spare time, she enjoyed baseball, football and shooting pool.
She was also a member of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown.
Ms. Knipple is survived by her brother, Floyd R. “Skip” Knipple and his wife Joy of Timblin, Pa., as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Larry and Toby.
There will be no public service. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.