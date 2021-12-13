Grover C. Beasley Sr., 79, Chambersburg Road, Biglerville, passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
He was born August 13, 1942, in Hagerstown, Md., the son of the late Charles and Charmil Norris Beasely. Grover is survived by his wife, Diane Bayer Beasley.
Mr. Beasely was a nursing assistant at Green Acres Nursing Home in Gettysburg, for over 20 years. He enjoyed model trains and taking care of his yard. He also enjoyed time spent with his family.
In addition to his wife, Grover is survived by a son, Grover C. Beasley Jr. and his wife Sibil of Biglerville; a daughter, Janna Weber and her husband Joe of Waynesboro, Pa.; two grandchildren, Zane Clark and Emily Clark; and a sister, Virginia Eckman of Indiana.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. from St. John UCC, McKnightstown, with Rev. J. William Schiller officiating.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
