Larry Kenneth Beard, 82, of Abbottstown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born December 20, 1940, in Westminster, Md., he was the son of the late Lewis and Mildred (Bare) Beard. He was the devoted husband of Dolores (Baile) Beard. They were married for 43 years.
Larry was a graduate of Westminster High School, Class of ‘59. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Congoleum Corporation after 41 years of service. Larry was a member of Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren, where he faithfully served in various leadership positions over the years, sang in the church choir, and served at the church pancake breakfasts. He Also enjoyed woodworking projects, gardening, working in his flowerbeds, baking, making homemade ice cream, and spending time with family.
Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Dolores, are daughter, Laura Beard of Mt. Laurel, N.J.; stepsons, Brian Bullard and fiancée Amiee Shipley of East Berlin, and Conrad Bullard and wife Sheri of Manchester, Md.; daughter-in-law, Laurie Krom and husband Darryl of Hanover, Pa.; sister, Karen Alwine of Hanover, Pa.; her daughters, Kristin Alwine, Tina Alwine, and great-nephew, Kaden Alwine; brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; grandchildren, Nicholas Beard; Nyla Beard; Meaghan, Siraj, Austin, and Ravi Bullard; Ryan, Matt, and Brie Jadra; two great-grandchildren; and several cousins. Larry was predeceased by a son, Timothy Beard.
A memorial service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren, 818 Old Taneytown Road, Westminster, Md., with Pastor Amy Bell and Pastor Mark Bowyer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will be private for family at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
