Tory J. Weikert, 29, of Gettysburg and formerly of Littlestown, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Heather J. (Segessenman) Weikert for 1-1/2 years.
Born Dec. 13, 1991, in York, Tory was the son of the late Kenneth R. and Robin M. (Shadle) Weikert. Tory was a 2010 Littlestown High School graduate and co-owner/operator of his own construction company, Sell Today PA.
Surviving are his maternal grandmother, Donna M. (Bowman) Shadle of Littlestown; his mother- and father-in-law, Penny and Robert Segessenman Jr. of Littlestown; his brother-in-law, Daniel C. Segessenman of Madison, Wisc.; his sister-in-law, Amber M. Segessenman of Littlestown; his business partner, Brock and wife Rene Grim of Biglerville; his friends, Bree and Ryan Reaver of Gettysburg; his aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved dog, Harley. Tory was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Robert Shadle, and his sister, Kylee Shadle.
He loved weight-lifting and spending his time with family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, memorial service is private with the Rev. Tammy Blose officiating of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown. Inurnment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tory’s name may be sent to PA Wounded Warriors Inc., Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
