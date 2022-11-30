A Celebration of Life Service for Roger M. Nelson will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg with Rev. Stephen Herr officiating.
The family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the church’s social room.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Legacy Fund, c/o Christ Lutheran Church, 44 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Mr. Nelson’s full obituary can be view at monahanfuneralhome.com.
