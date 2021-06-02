Kenneth E. “Ken” Conover, 76, of Littlestown, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Born in Gettysburg, on April 6, 1945, he was the son of the late Alvin B. and Ruth N. (Barnes) Conover. Ken is survived by his wife of 52 years, Catherine D. (Stonesifer) Conover.
Ken served as a route salesman for Princess Cleaners in Hanover for 15 years and later had the same position with RUS Rental Uniforms for many years.
In addition to his wife Cathy, he is survived by four children, Brian E. Conover (Marie) of Littlestown, Trudy L. Mayhew of Littlestown, Katie M. Runk of Hanover and David M. Conover of Littlestown; six grandchildren, Michael, Andrew and Thomas Conover, Keira Camarote, Alexander Loving and Trinity Conover; two great-granddaughters, Lucie and Brooke Conover; and his brother, Wayne B. Conover (Dawn) of New Oxford. Ken was predeceased by his grandson, Joey Conover.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Terry Lamer officiating. Interment will follow the services in Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 12 to 2 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
