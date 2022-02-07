Tony B. Noble, 65, of Littlestown, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Connie (Breighner) Noble for 42 years.
Born August 19, 1956. in Gettysburg, Tony was the son of the late Harold S. and Helen M. (Morelock) Noble. He was a 1974 Littlestown High School graduate and earned his bachelors degree in social work from Shippensburg University. He was retired from R. H. Sheppard Co. Inc. of Hanover after 33-1/2 years of employment.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Katie DiBiase and Steve of Roaring Spring, and Hannah Johnson and Jan of Fawn Grove; his grandchildren, Mercy, Grace, Phoebe and Jubilee DiBiase and Nehemiah and Baby Johnson whom Tony was looking forward to meeting; his brother, Bernie Noble of Littlestown; his sisters, Sylvia Noble of Hanover, Sydney Crouse of Littlestown, and Sonja Gladhill and Jim of Gettysburg; and his father-in-law, Woodie Breighner of Littlestown. Tony was predeceased by his sister, Shelley K. Noble. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Littlestown.
He was involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes since 1975 and served as Pa. regional director for many years. Tony was also a member of McSherrystown Fish & Game. He loved spending time with his family. Tony was a solid Christian family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much. He loved and was energized by people. He loved the Lord, was a student of the Bible, and taught Sunday school for many years.
Funeral service is Friday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Littlestown with Pastor Gary Bowers and Pastor Steve DiBiase officiating. There will be no viewing; however, the family will receive friends Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home and Friday 10-11 a.m. at church. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Contributions in Tony’s memory may be sent to Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
