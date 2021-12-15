George "Skip" Slaybaugh passed from this world into a peaceful eternity on Thursday, December 9, 2021, with his loving wife Brenda by his side. He was in his sunny Dundee, Florida home where he wanted to be.
George was born in Gettysburg on August 26, 1953, son of Charlotte (Sponseller) Slaybaugh and the late George Slaybaugh. He was a proud alumni of Biglerville High School, Class of 1971.
He was the husband to Brenda (Mckelvey) Slaybaugh, to whom he was married for 38 years.
He will be remembered to many as "Gorgeous George" and "Straight Shooter" as well as quite the storyteller. He loved to play cards and bingo, throw horseshoes, visit numerous casinos and horse tracks, and hunting and fishing. He was a proud lifetime member of the East Berlin Fish & Game.
George was a truck driver for 40-plus years, being employed mainly with Roadway Trucking for 29 years until his health forced him to retire in 2008.
In addition to his wife, George is survived by his mother, Charlotte (Sponseller) Slaybaugh; his two children, Natrilla Miller and her husband Scott of Gettysburg, and Westlee Slaybaugh and his wife Amanda of Union Bridge Md.; four grandchildren, Emma, Peyton and Cole Slaybaugh and Alexander Miller; his brother, Gary Slaybaugh and wife Jeanine; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law, aunts, cousins and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first grandchild, Zachary Miller; and nephew, Shaun Huff.
A small memorial will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.