Jennifer E. (Geesaman) Roth, age 48, of Hanover, Pa., passed away at home, with her family by her side, on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was the loving wife of Robert B. Roth Jr.; together they shared over 25 years of marriage.
Jennifer was born in Gettysburg on July 6, 1973. She graduated from Fairfield Area High School, Class of 1991 and earned a B.S. in physician assistant studies from Kings College in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Class of 1995. She worked as a physician assistant for Gettysburg Family Practice for over 23 years and at UPMC Express Care in Hanover for the last few years. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years and a life-long member of SAVES in Hanover. She was also a member of the Greencastle Sportsman Association and the Fairfield Ambulance Corps.
In addition to her husband Bobby, she is survived by her children, Austin M. Roth and girlfriend Alicia Barrow of Hanover, Justin M. Roth of Hanover and girlfriend Rebecca Glusco of Dallastown, and Grace E. Roth of Hanover; her parents, Donald L. Geesaman and Brenda G. (Piper) Geesaman of Fairfield; her maternal grandmother, Betty M. (Boyer) Piper; her sister, Jessica A. Gray and her husband John of Texas; and her niece Skyler Bates of Texas.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. at Annunciation B.V. M. Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown, with Fr. Richard Lyons as celebrant. She will be laid to rest following the Mass at Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jen’s memory may be made to SAVES, 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover PA 17331; or Family House Inc., 5001 Baum Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15215.
