Richard “Dick” Kidwell passed away on September 25, 2022. Born June 15, 1930, in Silver Spring, Md., Dick was the son of the late Clarence and Mary Louise Kidwell, and brother of the late Lois Odell.
He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Maureen Kidwell, and his son, Kevin Kidwell.
Richard is survived by four children, Rick (Candy), Royle, Julia Engle (Chris) and Karen Beck (Tom), and daughter-in-law Diana Kidwell. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan, Kelley (Luke), Sean (Jess), Christopher, Felipe, Brendan, and Mary (Aly); and four great-grandchildren.
In his youth, he played baseball and basketball. He served in the U. S. Army. After being discharged, he worked for the Department of Justice in the Executive Office for the U.S. attorneys. The highlight of his career was working with Bobby Kennedy. He retired in 1986 after 34 years.
After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with Maureen in the United States and abroad. In his leisure time, Dick liked to spend time with his family, coaching his kids, volunteering at church, golfing, playing bridge, watching the Nats, reading and watching western and war movies.
As a grandfather he always supported his grandchildren in their sporting and musical endeavors. In his later years his favorite pastime was doing jigsaw puzzles.
Although not born a Catholic, Dick became one after marrying Maureen. Praying the rosary was something they did daily. His family will remember his quiet strength, his loving support and the devotion and caregiving of their mom in her later years. He taught them humility, loyalty, positivity and to always be thankful. He was simply an amazing husband, father, grandfather (Poppa) and family man.
His family would like to thank the staff at Tranquillity of Fredericktowne for their loving care, making him feel so special and making him feel at home for the last one and a half years.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, Md., with the Fr. Alberto Barattero as celebrant. Burial will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the St. Vincent DePaul Society/Our Lady of Grace Conference, PO Box 376, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
