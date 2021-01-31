Kathleen A. Hemler, 85, of McSherrystown, went up with the angels on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 with her family by her side after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer’s. She was the loving wife of Richard A. Hemler, to whom she was married 66 years.
Born July 8, 1935 in Abbottstown, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Mabel (Altland) Wagaman.
Kathleen was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown where she served as an extraordinary minister. She was also a member of the Requiem Choir, taught CCD for special needs children and volunteered for over 20 years cleaning the sanctuary. She was a proud supporter/volunteer of the Special Olympics and HART Center. Kathleen enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. She was noted for her pumpkin pies, spice cakes and cross stitch. Her enjoyment in life was being the keeper of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Edward Hemler and wife Donna and Ronald Hemler and wife Pam all of Hanover; seven daughters: Barbara A. Egnot and husband Dr. James Egnot of Loudonville, N.Y., Mary A. Lawrence and husband Gerard of Gettysburg, Deborah A. Kuhns and husband Rich of Abbottstown, Patricia A. Stambaugh of Hanover, Shirley A. Higgins and husband Robert of Hanover, Teresa A. Jacoby of Hanover and Susan A. Hemler of McSherrystown; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Philip Wagaman of Gettysburg and foster sister, Joann Myers of York.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing in celebration of Kathleen’s life on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown. A funeral service and interment will be held privately by the family.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directive, those attending the visitation will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen’s memory can be sent to Annunciation B.V.M Church, 26 N. Third Street, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.