John Wayne Springer, 60, of Rockport, Texas, was born in Gettysburg, on January 15, 1962. He graduated from Gettysburg Area High School, and from Mount Vernon Bible College with a bachelor’s degree in theology. He took the hand of his heavenly Father, who welcomed him into his heavenly home on February 21, 2022.
John married Teresa Anne Buchanan on June 2, 1984.
John was a bivocational pastor and worship leader for many years. He worked mainly in the construction industry and owned a lawncare business the last five years of his life. He helped to found the Cornerstone Bible school in Medina, Ohio.
John did everything with an inherent sense of excellence, diligence and resolve. He was incredibly generous and would share anything he had with friends and strangers alike.
His faith in God marked his life, from the time of his first experience with God at 17 John became a dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ. He was a lifelong student of the Bible, and he spent time meditating on it every day. He memorized entire books of the New Testament and performed them as dramatic recitation. It was an important part of John’s life to share with others the grace of God that transformed him.
John was deeply creative. He loved singing and music, listening to everything from big band to worship. He was the lead vocalist of the family’s band and performed at a number of events around South Texas. John was gifted at public speaking and also enjoyed writing and performing short skits and plays. He was a lifelong learner who read hundreds of books on a wide variety of topics. He was a thinker and a scholar. One of his favorite authors was the Bible teacher G. Campbell Morgan. `
John was a dedicated father and husband, and would read aloud to his children every night, the Bible, stories of faith, history or just for fun. His kids remember that when he was tired he would sometimes fall asleep mid-sentence. John involved his kids in his projects and encouraged them to ‘help’ with whatever project he was working on. He made financial sacrifices to support their passions and creativity, from buying them instruments and music courses to letting them learn mechanic skills by working on his truck.
John believed that it was the small, daily decisions in life that would end up mattering the most and determining the future. Looking back, it’s obvious how true this is. His habit of making little decisions with integrity built a man that seems larger than life.
John was an intelligent and motivated man, but he never used his gifts to build a life around conventional ideas of success. Instead he invested in the goodness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit that the Kingdom of God is made of. His legacy lives on in the lives of those he loved and served, and especially in his family. He made many sacrifices to instill his nine children with strong character and faith, and the fruit of his life continues to live on in the lives of all who knew him.
John is survived by his wife Teresa; his nine children and their spouses, Kendra (Michael) Logozar, Cara, John (Anna), Bryant (Marlena), Catherine, Daniel (Emily), Christa, Kandice (Jose) Cruz, and Kalia. He has 14 grandchildren, Elijah, Gus, Lewis, Neale, Aria, Ava, Johnny, Jamie, Ethan, Daniel, Nathan and three more on the way. John is also survived by his parents, John Springer and Barbara Smith of Gettysburg; his sister Barbara Shelley of Maryland; his in-laws, Ben and Polly Buchanan; and a devoted network of extended family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.