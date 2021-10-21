Dorothy (Myers) Deardorff, 89, of Fairfield, died Wednesday evening, October 20, 2021, at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Chambersburg, Pa.
Born December 24, 1931, in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Virgie (Sanders) Myers. She was the wife of the late Jerry Deardorff who died in 1985.
Mrs. Deardorff worked at El Vista Orchards and Knouse Foods for many years. She loved being with her children and grandchildren and cooked Sunday dinners for all of her family up until recently. She loved gardening and taking care of her property. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends and going to dinner with her friends. She was very active with the Fairfield Fire Company and their bingo program.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Gary Deardorff of Arendtsville, Kevin Deardorff and his wife Lynn of Cashtown, and Deborah Fitez and her husband Robert of Fairfield; five grandchildren, Robert Fitez Jr. and his wife Brandy, Michelle Redding and her husband Patrick, Greg Deardorff, Holly Deardorff and Kyle Deardorff; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Deardorff; her two brothers, Edward Myers and Harry Myers; and her two sisters, Doris Weikert and Ellen Shimchock.
A graveside service for Dorothy will be held privately at the convenience of the family at the Fairfield Union Cemetery, Fairfield. The family will have a celebration of life for Dorothy, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the Fairfield Community Fire Company Social Hall, 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, for her family and friends.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Fairfield Fire Company, 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, PA 17320.
