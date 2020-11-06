Winter Oaster, Gettysburg Cross Country: Oaster placed 12th in 18:57.5 in the Class 3A race at the District 3 Championships to qualify for states

Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs Girls' Soccer: Chenault's hat trick in Saturday's win gave the Eagles a share of the YAIAA-3 title and a District 3 playoff spot.

Josh Fulton, Biglerville Football: Fulton rushed for 161 yards and 2 TDs on 14 carries in a 24-0 win over Hanover

Alivia Colgan, Gettysburg Girls' Soccer: Colgan scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Susquehannock that gave the Warriors a 12-0 record and the YAIAA-2 title

Julia O'Brien, Delone Catholic Cross Country: O'Brien placed 4th in 21:01.8 in the Class 1A race at the District 3 Championships to qualify for states

