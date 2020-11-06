Richard J. Kane, 92, of Cashtown, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 6, 1928, in Orrtanna, the son of the late Melvin and Jessie Marshall Kane. Richard’s wife, Louise Deardorff Kane, died in 2019.
Mr. Kane was a member of Flohr’s Lutheran Church in Cashtown. For most of his career he was a truck driver, the last 15 years for Woerner Trucking, retiring in 2005. He was a lifelong member of the Cashtown Fire Company and the Adams County Fish and Game Association.
Richard is survived by two sons, Larry R. Kane and his wife Kay of Chambersburg, Pa., and James M. Kane and his wife Doris of Biglerville; three grandchildren, Neil Kane, Christina Pritt and her husband Thomas James, and Zackery Kane and his wife Stacey; and four great-grandchild, Corbyn Pritt, Ceana Pritt, Carter Pritt and Sawyer Kane. Richard was predeceased by a brother, Eugene Kane.
Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Flohr’s Cemetery, Cashtown.
