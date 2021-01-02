Sylvia R. (Wagaman) Krichten, age 94, passed away at Cross Keys Village/The Brethren Home Community in New Oxford on Dec. 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Leo J. Krichten, who passed away in 2009.
Sylvia was born in Centennial, Adams County on Oct. 14, 1926, the daughter of the late Philip Wagaman and Edith (Smith) Wagaman. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School and was a longtime member of Annunciation B.V.M. Church in McSherrystown. Like many, she was married right after WWII to her high school sweetheart and proceeded to raise her seven children in Camp Hill. In 1968, she returned with her family to McSherrystown. She was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Catholic War Veterans and travelled many years by her husband’s side to the annual conventions.
Sylvia was a devoted wife and mother who dedicated her life to her family, including her special needs daughter, Judy. She was fond of playing cards, puzzling, reading, and spending time with her family especially during the holidays. Through the years, Sylvia enjoyed sharing her interests with her children and grandchildren. Sylvia's unwavering faith in God was evident in the way she raised her children and led her life.
She is survived by her children Judy Krichten of Hanover, David Krichten and his wife Joan of Allentown, Richard Krichten and his wife Mirela of Washington Crossing, Michael Krichten of Westminster, Md., Jeanne Ferrara of Bellefonte, Kathleen Greenholt and her husband Russell of Hanover and Joseph Krichten and his wife Katherine of Richmond Hill, Ga.; her beloved grandchildren: Katie, Gary, Annie, Sabrina, Nick, Jeff, Amanda, Kristie, Jessie, Ashley and Josh; and her adored great grandchildren Allison, Lily, Ethan, Chase, Weston, Cole and Leo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: Frederick, Angela (Wintrode), Dominick, Francis, Borgia (Sponseller), Victor, Mello, Alfred, and Finian.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at noon on Monday, Jan. 4 at Annunciation B. V. M. Cemetery in McSherrystown where Sylvia will be laid to rest next to her husband, Leo.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to her Visiting ‘Angels’ and the staff at Cross Keys Village/The Brethren Home Community for all the loving care they provided for our mother.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sylvia’s memory to Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 26 N. 3rd St, McSherrystown, PA 17344 or Delone Catholic High School, 140 S Oxford Ave, McSherrystown, PA 17344.
