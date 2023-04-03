Robert “Bob” S. Jones, 80, of Gettysburg, died peacefully Sunday evening, April 2, 2023, at his home.
Born September 3, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of the late Walter and Flossie (Mink) Jones. He was the husband of the late Helen M. (Byers) Jones, who died June 3, 2008.
Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He moved to Gettysburg while working as a surveyor at Lake Heritage. In addition, Bob worked as a mechanic and retired from Ag Com after 30 years of service.
He is survived by three stepsons, Anthony Delzingaro of Hanover, Pa., Fr. Richard Delzingaro of Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, Youngstown, N.Y., and David Delzingaro of Suitland, Md.; two step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis Swango and Carol Hilbert, both of Greensburg, Ind.; brother, David Jones of Cleveland, Tenn.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tina Khair of Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists Research Institute, SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice and Live-in Care of Pennsylvania for the wonderful end-of-life care they provided.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. Friends will be received Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Bob’s memory to your favorite veteran’s organization, Relay for Life, or the Adams County SPCA.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
