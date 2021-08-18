Terry Lee Hawk, 55, of Gettysburg, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Carroll County as a result of an auto accident.
Born June 22, 1966, in Gettysburg, Terry was the son of the late William N. Hawk Sr. and Arlene F. (Toms) Hawk Helm of Littlestown. Terry was a high school graduate and was a self-employed mechanic working on small engine repairs.
Surviving in addition to his mother are his sister, Deborah A. Hawk of Hanover; his stepsister, Jill Trostle of Littlestown; his brother, William N. Hawk Jr. and Sandy of Taneytown; his stepbrothers, James Helm Jr. and Debbie of Thomasville, and Jon Helm and Shelly of Gettysburg.
Terry was predeceased by his stepfather, James Helm Sr.; and his brother, David W. Hawk.
He attended Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown. Terry was an avid motorcycle rider, loved animals and spending time with his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Terry’s name may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.