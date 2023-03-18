Lewis “Carl” Leinbach, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 16, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville. He was 81 years old.
Born March 29, 1941, in Palmerton, Pa., Carl was the son of Rev. Carl and Madeline Leinbach. He graduated from Hazleton High School, and in 1962 from Lafayette University. He received a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Delaware and a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Oregon. He later received a master’s degree in computer science from Villanova University.
He was married June 16, 1962, to Patricia Godown, and they resided in Delaware, Oregon, and later Gettysburg and Biglerville, before finally retiring to the mountains near Michaux State Forest in Gardners.
Highly regarded for his expertise and dedication to education and research, he spent his career as a mathematics and computer science professor at Gettysburg College for nearly 40 years. He helped to establish the computer science program there, and served as the chair for several years. He was the author of several books, including Calculus for the Computer, and later a publication he co-authored with his wife Pat, who had been Adams County coroner for many years, on the forensic applications of mathematics (2007). He was also a consultant for Texas Instruments, and had various visiting professor appointments that included Cornell University, University of Colorado, and locations as far away as United Arab Emirates and Liverpool, England. His professional accomplishments and accolades were numerous throughout his career.
In addition to his passion for teaching, he was a tireless volunteer and community servant. He served as a volunteer firefighter, emergency medical technician (EMT) and PADI-certified diver for Biglerville Fire Department. He was well-known for the many years he and his wife taught EMT classes for Adams County, and various life support classes for the local American Red Cross. He actively served with York-Adams Boy Scout Council and he and his wife started Biglerville Explorer Post. He volunteered with the Red Cross disaster relief team in Louisiana following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and in his retirement dedicated his service to King’s Gap State Park in Cumberland County.
Carl and his wife Pat enjoyed traveling around the world including Europe, Russia, Japan, China, Alaska, Africa, South and Central America, the Virgin Islands, and Bahamas. They especially enjoyed scuba diving and vacationing in Roatan, Honduras.
Carl was predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia in 2015, and he is survived by two sisters, Fredericka Smith and Robin Lucey, both of Lancaster; three children, Robin Kimple and husband Jim of Orrtanna, Carl and wife Stephanie of Langhorne, and son Jeffrey and wife Cyd of Abbottstown; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Jesse, and Julie Leinbach, Christopher and Jonathan Kimple, and Connor and Brock Leinbach; three great-grandchildren, Betseay Leinbach, Colton Kimple, and Spencer Kimple.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carl may be made to Gettysburg College or Doctors Without Borders USA (doctorswithoutborders,org).
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
