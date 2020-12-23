Robert W. King, 85, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at The Brethren Home Community. He was the husband of Daryl M. (Toot) King, his wife of 66 years.
Bob was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Latimore Township, Adams County, the son of the late Lewis H. and Lucinda M. (Hull) King.
Bob was a member of Upper Conewago Church of The Brethren in Abbottstown, where he was also a deacon.
In addition to his wife Daryl, Bob is survived by four daughters, Judith A. Stine and her husband Roger of Dover, Susan R. Kehr of East Berlin, Lucinda M. Miller and her husband Lester of East Berlin, and Carol E. Schildt and her husband Dwane of Abbottstown; 17 grandchildren; 35 grea- grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry King and his wife Evelyn of Dillsburg. He was predeceased by a grandson, Benjamin A. Stine; a brother Dale E. King; and a sister, Naomi Newcomer.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Helps, 1445 Abbottstown Pike, Hanover, PA 17331; or to Pleasant Hill Christian School, 9002 Orchard Road, Spring Grove, PA 17362.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
