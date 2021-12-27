Darren E. Fair, 59, of Biglerville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at UPMC Hanover.
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc. in Bendersville is handling thearrangements
Updated: December 27, 2021 @ 2:02 am
