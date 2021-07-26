Teresa M. (Miller) Hertz, age 94, of Hanover, Pa., passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Homewood Plum Creek in Hanover. She was the loving wife of the late Charles A. Hertz, who passed away in 2018, and the late Gerald Hawn, who passed away in 1955.
Teresa, born in Adams County on December 14, 1926, was the daughter of the late Joseph M. Miller and Hilda F. (Martin) Miller, and graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1944. She was a homemaker most of her life and was a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Basilica.
She is survived by her children, Gary Hawn and his wife Carolyn, Thomas Hawn and his wife Veronica, Sharon Shaw, Daniel Hertz and his wife Pamela, Kathryn Staub and her husband Brian, and Nikole Brown and her husband Alex; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Teresa is also survived by her sister Doris Lawrence, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Anthony Hertz; her grandsons, Ryan Shaw and Joshua Hertz; her son-in-law, Edward Shaw; her sisters, Arlene Miller, Mary Ellen Miller, and Helen Wolf; and brothers, Rev. Paul Miller, Robert Miller, Frederick Miller, and Joseph Miller.
At Teresa’s request there will be no viewing. Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 31, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, with Fr. Dwight Schlaline as celebrant. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Oxford.
Funeral services are under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Teresa’s memory may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.