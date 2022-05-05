Ronald Lee “Ronnie” Stitely Sr., age 79, of Gettysburg, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born October 21, 1942, in Frederick, Md., he was the son of the late Esther Marie Morgan. He was the devoted husband of Evelyn Louise “Eckie” Stitely, his wife of 48 years; Eckie passed in September 2021.
Ronnie worked for General Motors Manufacturing for body work on assembly lines. In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring old cars, and being a coach and umpire for Fairfield High School boys’ baseball. He was a people person who loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his four sons, Ronald Stitely Jr. and fiancée Jen Houk, Shane Stitely, Heath Stitely and wife Carolina, and Lance Stitely; four daughters, Cindy, Vicky, Lisa, and Stacy Stitely; three grandchildren, Ryan, Hope, and Nicole Stitely, and other numerous grandchildren; two grand kitties, Toro and Cheetah; one grand doggie, Taia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, at 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD 21157 on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157 at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronald’s name may be made to St. John Catholic Church at the above address.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.