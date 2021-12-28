Gladys E. Thomas, age 80, of Arendtsville, passed away December 28, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born October 26, 1941, in Hanover, a daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret Gladys (Whisler) Hartlaub.
Gladys was a waitress and cook for many restaurants in the area, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendtsville and the Upper Adams Senior Center, volunteered at the National Apple Festival for many years, loved her pets and always had a wonderful smile on her face. She also loved playing dominos, kidding around and listening to good stories.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Glenn E. Thomas of Arendtsville; son, Tod R. Thomas and wife Evelyn of Arendtsville; daughter, Penny A. Thomas of Hanover; grandchildren, Maggie, Rommell, Marie and Sam; great-grandchildren, Basti, Adrian, Layla, Allyson, Dejah, Dayton, Destiny, Ven and Amiaya; and great-great-grandson, Terron. She is also survived by her brothers, E. Richard and Charles Elwood; sister, Linda Shue; and these nieces and nephews, Nancy and Donald, Larry and Carole, Susan and Stephen, Rita and Karen, Randy, Jason, Jeffrey and Justin. Gladys was preceded in death by her brothers, Glenn, Kenneth, George, Jack and Terry.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Burial at Biglerville Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Oakside Community Park, PO Box 38, Biglerville, PA 17307.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.