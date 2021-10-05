Peggy J. Shinham, 93, of East Berlin, passed peacefully at home on October 3, 2021.
She was born September 26, 1928, in Monessen, Pa., to the late Edwin and Louise (Donaldson) Ford. She is preceded in death by her late husbands, Eugene Fennel and Owen Shinham.
Peggy was the owner and operator of Shinham's Fabric Shop for many years and was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Heidlersburg, where she was a charter member of the St. Mark's Prayer Shawl Ministry. She was also a member of the East Berlin VFW Post 8896 and Biglerville American Legion Auxiliary Post 262. A very giving person, Peggy was a long-time volunteer of Heidlersburg Fire Company, Station 25. She also loved playing cards and creating many varieties of homemade crafts.
She is survived by children, Gary Fennel of East Berlin, Tim Shinham (Karen Mathna) of Gettysburg, and Diane (Fennel) Richwine (Dennis) of Gardners; grandchildren, Greg Richwine and Jeni Steigleman (Jeromy); and four great-grandchildren, Madison and Ashley Richwine, and Nolan and Aryann Steigleman.
A graveside service will be held Monday, October 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Heidlersburg Cemetery, Gettysburg, PA 17325, with Pastor Carl Harris of the First Baptist Church of Gettysburg officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Prayer Shawl Ministry, 2780 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065.
Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
