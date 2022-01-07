Richard “Rick” J. Shower, 64, of Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at home. He was the loving husband of Lisa Anne (Malandra) Shower. Together they shared 13 years of marriage.
Born December 31, 1957, in Westminster, Md., he was the son of the late John Joseph and Roma Rae (Thompson) Shower.
Rick attended Bethel Mennonite Church, Gettysburg, and was a self-employed landscaper. He was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles and the Hanover Amvets.
In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by his daughter, Brandy Henry and husband Josh; grandchildren, Amy Henry, Hailey Henry, Damian Henry and wife Sarah, and Hunter Henry and wife Ally; and great-grandchildren, Sevi Henry, Willa Henry and Finnley Henry, all of Rogersville, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his half-brother Dwight Fosbenner; brother Randy Shower; and sister Debbie Shower.
A service to celebrate Rick’s life will be held in March. Burial will be in Glen Rock Union Cemetery, Glen Rock, Pa.
Contributions in memory of Richard “Rick” J. Shower may be made to Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Richard “Rick” J. Shower, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
