Marlin L. Cluck, 74, of Gettysburg, beloved husband of Linda D. Reed Cluck, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at WellSpan York Hospital.
Born on Friday, August 6, 1948, in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Harold E. and Mabel R. Krout Cluck. Marlin worked for Schindler Group until his retirement in 2009. He enjoyed spending time on his boat, woodworking, fishing, and hunting.
Survivors in addition to his wife of 55 years are two children, Toby Cluck and his wife Debbie, and Tasha Cluck and her partner Brian Baca; two grandchildren, Rachel Cluck and her fiancé Jared Luntz, and Olivia Cluck and her companion Zach Lawver; one great-grandchild, Easton Luntz; one brother, Leonard Cluck and his wife Miny; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
