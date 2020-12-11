Douglas Eugene Ness, 58, of Bonneauville, entered God’s eternal care Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 23, 1962, in Lancaster, Pa., he was the son Gladys M. (Soders) Ness of Columbia, Pa., and the late Harvey L. Ness Sr.
Douglas was the loving husband of Donna (Craig) Ness with whom he shared 34 years of marriage.
Douglas was employed at Weis Markets.
He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife Donna, Douglas is survived by his children, Tammy M. Yerby of Littlestown, and Tara E. Ness of New Oxford; nine grandchildren; one-great granddaughter; six sisters, and one brother. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael L. Ness on Sept. 25, 2011; and a sister, Cathy J. McKain on April 24, 2020.
Following cremation, friends may visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 18 Hickory Lane, Littlestown. Due to COVID-19 masks must be worn.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
