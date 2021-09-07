Debra Jane (Walter) Hoffman, 71, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Debra was predeceased by her parents, Edwin L. Walter and Mary V. (Millhimes) Walter; her sister, Patricia Elaine Walter; her daughter, Aaronica Elaine Steffan; and granddaughter Khanali Khalayi Muse. Debra is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Paul S. Hoffman Jr.; son-in-law, Dave Steffan; daughters, Teresa Anne (Hoffman) Muse and husband George of Virginia, and Dawn-Renea (Hoffman) Vanderhoof and husband Brian of Maryland; and six rambunctious grandsons, who loved her very much. She is also survived by siblings, Edwin P. Walter and wife Michelle of Reinholds, Pa., Steven H. Walter and deceased wife Judy of New Oxford, Thomas A. Walter and wife Barbara of Biglerville, William J. Walter of Deerfield, N.Y., and sister Patrice L. Schaff and husband James of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Mary-Elizabeth Buckham and Martha Rosella Delsingaro; as well as numerous nieces, grand-nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, and many wonderful dear friends.
Debra was born and died in Gettysburg hospital. She was a graduate of Gettysburg Area School, Class of 1968. She went on to study art and graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh after high school. She was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1976 and served faithfully in many positions in the church.
Debra was known by her family and friends as a master crafter, seamstress and costume aficionado, handyman, grandson wrangler, Lego master, entertainer, booboo healer, great listener, balloon artist, teacher and also lifelong learner, service centered, patient, humble, and a pillar of our family. She was also an excellent cook and the proud owner of Hoffman’s BBQ shop with her husband, Paul, where she created original recipes for her customers.
We invite all of Debra’s loved ones to join us in celebrating her life at the Gettysburg Ward building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 18, 2021, at 5 p.m. at 1170 Kohler Mill Road, New Oxford.
