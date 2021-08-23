A Celebration of Life for Raymond Eugene Creager will be held on Aug. 28, 2021 at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church in the auxiliary room from 2 to 4 p.m. A short Memorial Service is being offered at 2:30 and then a time for memories.
Updated: August 23, 2021 @ 4:02 pm
