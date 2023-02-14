Lynn Dickinson, 85, of New Oxford, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Transitions Healthcare nursing home in Gettysburg. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Shaffer) Dickinson; together sharing 60 years of marriage.
Lynn was the son of the late Albert S. and Thora (Longabough) Dickinson.
Lynn entered into military service with the U.S. Army in 1955, at the end of the Korean War, serving on the D.M.Z. for 18 months. He retired from BAE in 2000 after being employed for over 24 years. Lynn enjoyed being in the outdoors, hiking, fishing, and hunting, and working at Lincoln Speedway.
In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, Lynn is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Yingling and her husband Christopher of Abbottstown, and Emily Dickinson of New Oxford; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Virginia Hawk, Evelyn Benner, and Phyllis Morlock.
Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
