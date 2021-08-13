Robert “Bob” Armstrong Bonham, 93, who resided in Delray Beach, Florida, passed away on the evening of August 7, 2021. He lived in Florida for the past 31 years. He was born in Woodhull, Illinois, the son of Rev. Robert T. Bonham and Margaret (Armstrong) Bonham.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ellen Rice Bonham; his two sons, Mark (Donna) of High Point, N.C., and Richard (Carol) of Frankfurt, Germany; his grandchildren, Marjorie, James, and Elizabeth; and his brother Richard J. Bonham (Jane) of Monticello, Illinois.
Bob was preceded in his death by his first wife, Elizabeth Brown Bonham (1989); his brother, David William Bonham (2007); and his youngest son, Scott (1958).
Bob served during the end of the Korean War in the Air Force as a chaplain from 1953 to 1956. He was ordained as a Presbyterian minister in 1953. He earned two BA degrees, and three master’s degrees in divinity, theology, and counseling.
After serving as a pastor in two churches in New Jersey, he started a marriage and family counseling center in Naperville, Illinois, in 1973. As a licensed marriage and family therapist, he was a director of two more counseling centers in Florida. In recent years he served as a parish associate pastor at Memorial Presbyterian Church in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Bob had a passion for Jesus that was contagious to all around him. The love of Jesus flowed through him as he ministered to so many people over the years. His love of the Word of God and gracious calm spirit impacted many. He never had an unkind word about anyone and always looked for God’s hand in every situation.
A funeral service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, on Saturday, August 21, at 11 a.m. Because of COVID, the service will be limited to family but will be live streamed on YouTube channel, Christ Lutheran Church Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Greater Europe Mission (www.GEMission.org) or Reasons to Believe (www.Reasons.org) or charity of your choice.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfunealhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.